Apple (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Apple did not participate in practice to begin the week, so his limited participation is a step in the right direction. The third-year cornerback sat out Week 3's game against the Texans due to a groin injury, and should be considered questionable to play against the Saints on Sunday. If Apple misses any time, B.W. Webb and Donte Deayon would receive increased defensive snaps.

More News
Our Latest Stories