Giants' Eli Apple: Limited in practice Thursday
Apple (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Apple did not participate in practice to begin the week, so his limited participation is a step in the right direction. The third-year cornerback sat out Week 3's game against the Texans due to a groin injury, and should be considered questionable to play against the Saints on Sunday. If Apple misses any time, B.W. Webb and Donte Deayon would receive increased defensive snaps.
