Giants' Eli Apple: Nine tackles in return
Apple recorded nine tackles (seven solo) in his return from a four-game absence Sunday.
The tackle total marked a season-high for Apple, who was returning from both a hip and a back injury. The second year cornerback did not see much of a limited workload in his return, as he logged 60 snaps (88.0 percent). He figures to continue being heavily involved as the season winds down.
