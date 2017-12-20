Apple recorded nine tackles (seven solo) in his return from a four-game absence Sunday.

The tackle total marked a season-high for Apple, who was returning from both a hip and a back injury. The second year cornerback did not see much of a limited workload in his return, as he logged 60 snaps (88.0 percent). He figures to continue being heavily involved as the season winds down.

