Giants' Eli Apple: No longer on injury report
As of Wednesday, Apple (hip/back) is no longer on the Giants injury report. According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, head coach Steve Spagnuolo claims Apple practiced with the scout team Wednesday, adding that he has "gotten past" his injury issues and "we'll see where we're at" later in the week.
Apple has not played in a game since Nov. 12's matchup against the 49ers due to a myriad of both injuries and family incidents. According to Sports Illustrated's Dan Gartland, the second-year cornerback is also under fire after actions he took on social media following Week 14's loss to the Cowboys, for which he could receive discipline. Spagnuolo's comments only emphasize that while the Apple is now healthy, it is unclear at this point whether he will suit up Sunday against the Eagles.
