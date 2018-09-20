Giants' Eli Apple: Not expected to play Sunday
Apple (groin) is not expected to play in Sunday's game against the Texans, Tom Rock of Newsday.com reports.
Apple suffered a groin injury in Week 2's tilt against the Cowboys, and was a non participant in Thursday's practice. B.W. Webb will likely serve as the Giants' starting left cornerback if Apple is sidelined for any amount of time. Having played well thus far in 2018, Apple is expected to retake his starting role when healthy.
