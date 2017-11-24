The Giants' have listed Apple (personal) as inactive for its Thanksgiving game versus the Giants.

Apple will miss his second consecutive game while he is away from the team to be with his mother who is recovering from brain surgery. He was originally expected to return for Thursday's game, but he will ultimately miss another week. Ross Cockrell figures to fill in opposite Janoris Jenkins in his absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories