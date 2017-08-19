Play

Apple (ankle) will not play during Monday's preseason game against the Browns, Dan Duggan of NJ Advance Media reports.

Apple, who sat out of Thursday's practice with an ankle injury, will miss Monday's game. The specifics of the injury are still unclear, though it's seemingly uncomfortable enough for him to avoid taking part in Monday's tilt.

