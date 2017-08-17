Play

Apple sat out of Thursday's practice due to an ankle injury.

The specifics of Apple's ankle injury are unclear, but it appears as though he could miss some time. The young cornerback said he wasn't sure when asked if he'd be available for Monday's preseason tilt against Cleveland, and he added that he's taking it day-by-day.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories