Giants' Eli Apple: Practicing with team
Apple (personal) is present for Wednesday's practice.
Apple has missed back-to-back games to support his mother, who recently underwent successful brain surgery. Now back with the team, Apple seems likely to play in this Sunday's matchup with the Raiders.
