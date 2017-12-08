Apple (hip/back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Apple was a limited participant in Friday's practice, but it's uncertain if that will be enough for the Giants to sign off on a return this weekend after the cornerback missed both of the team's first two sessions of the week. The 2016 first-round pick has sat out the Giants' last three games and won't be guaranteed to play extensive snaps if he suits up Sunday.

