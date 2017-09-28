Giants' Eli Apple: Recovers fumble in loss
Apple had five tackles (three solo) and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Eagles.
Apple was also called for 41 and 36 yard pass interference penalties, and both drives eventually resulted in touchdowns. The penalties proved costly as the plays ended up being the two longest gains of the game for the Eagles.
More News
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
With Thursday Night Football looming, it's time to make those tough lineup calls. Here's what...
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 4? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Burning Questions: Dump Pryor?
Chris Towers answers reader questions in the first mailbag of the season.
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...