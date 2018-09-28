Giants' Eli Apple: Ruled out Week 4
Apple (groin) was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Apple will sit out his second straight game from the groin injury he suffered in Week 2. The 23-year-old did progress to a limited practice participant this week, but B.W. Webb and Donte Deayon will again be counted on for increased snaps in his absence.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 4, including some interesting...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF Recap: Rams look unstoppable
Miss Thursday's game? Chris Towers catches you up on what went down, as well as all of the...
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...