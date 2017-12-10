Apple (hip/back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Apple, who was listed as questionable for the Week 14 matchup, indicated after Friday's practice that he expected to play Sunday, but the Giants' coaching and medical staff apparently felt differently. With Apple unavailable, Ross Cockrell and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie are expected to act as the Giants' primary cornerbacks once again.

