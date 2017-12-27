Apple has been suspended by the Giants for the Week 17 game against the Redskins, Michael Eisen of Giants.com reports.

The 2016 first-round pick has been a healthy scratch at times this season and was limited to special teams in Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Cardinals. He may have sealed his fate for Week 17 when he made a rude comment to the media Wednesday in response to questions about teammate Landon Collins (arm) referring to Apple as "a cancer." Given their respective reputations, Apple would be wise to make peace with Collins or else find a path to a new organization. The suspension has minimal impact on the Giants' game plan for Week 17.