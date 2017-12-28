Apple, who was suspended for the Giants' season finale Sunday against the Redskins, isn't expected to be retained by the team in 2018 when a new GM and head coach are in place, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports. "He will not be in a Giants uniform next year. Dude is done with Giants. Done," a team source informed Anderson.

In addition to seeing his play take a dramatic downturn in his second NFL season, Apple, a 2016 first-round pick appears to have worn out his welcome with both team personnel and teammates, with safety Landon Collins referring to the cornerback as a "cancer" during a radio interview Tuesday. It appears a changing of the guard among the team's brain trust won't do much to change Apple's standing in the organization, so look for the Giants to pursue trading him during the offseason.