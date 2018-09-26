Giants' Eli Apple: Working his way back
Head coach Pat Shurmer suggested Apple (groin) has a chance to play Sunday against the Saints, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Apple suffered a groin injury in Week 2 and sat out Sunday's game against the Texans. His availability in practice will paint a clearer picture on his status for Week 4, but it's a positive sign his coach thinks his return is a real possibility. If Apple is inactive once again, though, B.W. Webb and Donte Deayon should see increased workloads.
