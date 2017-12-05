Giants' Eli Manning: Back in as starter

Manning is slated to start Sunday's game against the Cowboys, NFL.com reports.

Manning, who gave way to Geno Smith in Week 13, is back in as the Giants' starting QB one week after his 210-game starting streak was snapped due to a coaching decision made by Ben McAdoo. With McAdoo having since been dismissed by the team, the two-time Super Bowl MVP will once again helm the New York offense. The assignment makes Manning an option in deeper formats, but issues with the team's offensive line and supporting weapons limit the 36-year-old signal-caller's bankable fantasy upside in Week 14.