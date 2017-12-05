Giants' Eli Manning: Back in as starter
Manning is slated to start Sunday's game against the Cowboys, NFL.com reports.
Manning, who gave way to Geno Smith in Week 13, is back in as the Giants' starting QB one week after his 210-game starting streak was snapped due to a coaching decision made by Ben McAdoo. With McAdoo having since been dismissed by the team, the two-time Super Bowl MVP will once again helm the New York offense. The assignment makes Manning an option in deeper formats, but issues with the team's offensive line and supporting weapons limit the 36-year-old signal-caller's bankable fantasy upside in Week 14.
More News
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Likely returning to starting job•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Could regain starting job•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Plans to play next year•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: May be considering retirement•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Slated for backup duty Sunday•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Benched for rest of regular season•
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Top Waiver Wire RBs
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.
-
Top Waiver Wire WRs
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.