Giants' Eli Manning: Benched for rest of regular season

Manning will not start at quarterback in Sunday's game against the Raiders and is not expected to play for the rest of the regular season.

Given that Manning has started 210 consecutive regular-season games for the Giants, coach Ben McAdoo gave Manning the option to start Sunday, but the veteran declined, putting his streak to an end. Geno Smith will start at quarterback in Manning's place, with rookie Davis Webb expected to see some time under center eventually, too. As of now, it's unclear what Manning's future with the franchise is, but this is the first sign that his time in New York could be coming to a close.