Giants' Eli Manning: Bounces back

Manning completed 25 of 29 passes for 297 yards (10.2 YPA), two touchdowns and no interceptions. He took four sacks.

A vast improvement from last week's debacle as Manning showed he can still be competent when he has time. Pat Shurmur's system and Manning's elite weapons could carry him to a useful fantasy season if the line holds up.

