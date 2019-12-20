Play

Giants' Eli Manning: Cedes starting job to Daniel Jones

Manning will return to a backup role for Sunday's game at Washington, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Daniel Jones has been cleared to rejoin the starting lineup after missing the past two games with an ankle sprain. As such, Manning will return to the No. 2 job before his contract expires at the conclusion of the league year. He reportedly hopes to continue his NFL career, but it isn't clear if he'd be willing to settle for a backup job.

