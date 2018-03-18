Giants' Eli Manning: Collecting $5 million bonus

Manning will collect a $5 million roster bonus, ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan reports.

The Giants would've needed to release Manning by 4 p.m. on Saturday to avoid paying him the bonus. This leaves no question he's part of the team's plan for 2018, though his presence on the roster doesn't preclude the use of the No. 2 overall pick on a quarterback. The Giants recently gave LT Nate Solder the largest contract for an offensive lineman in league history, perhaps making up for the losses of C/G Weston Richburg (concussion) and G Justin Pugh (back) in free agency. The team has an impressive group of young pass catchers and also signed G Patrick Omameh away from Jacksonville, but there's still work to be done along the offensive line before Week 1.