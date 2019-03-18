Giants' Eli Manning: Collecting $5 million roster bonus
Giants general manager Dave Gettleman confirmed Manning will receive a $5 million roster bonus Monday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Previous reports suggested the bonus was due Saturday, but it turns out Manning has to wait until Monday afternoon. Regardless, the decision to pay him the money ensures the Giants will stick with the 38-year-old quarterback for at least one more season. Gettleman's offseason moves hint at a run-first approach centered around Saquon Barkley, with the Giants acquiring standout guard Kevin Zeitler and swapping out Odell Beckham for Golden Tate at wide receiver. The problem with the plan is that it requires a solid defense, while the Giants arguably have the NFL's ugliest depth chart on that side of the ball. A wealth of draft capital should help address the problem, but there will still be some busy days ahead for Manning, who could eventually face pressure for the starting job if his team uses an early pick on a quarterback.
