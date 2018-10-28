Giants' Eli Manning: Commits two turnovers in loss to Redskins

Manning completed 30 of 47 pass attempts for 316 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Redskins.

Manning attempted 47 passes as the Giants played from behind for much of the day, topping the 300-yard mark for the third time in four games. Unfortunately, he threw interceptions in the second and third quarters as his side tried to come back and didn't throw a touchdown pass until he found Evan Engram from two yards out near the end of the game. Manning now has a 4:5 TD:INT mark over his last four games and his team hasn't surpassed 20 points in any of the last three. He'll go back to the drawing board during the upcoming bye week before taking on the 49ers in Week 10.