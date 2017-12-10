Giants' Eli Manning: Commits two turnovers in return

Manning completed 31 of 46 pass attempts for 228 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Cowboys.

Manning managed a paltry five yards per attempt as he produced just one pass play over 16 yards on the day. He managed to refrain from turning the ball over until the fourth quarter, when he unfortunately threw interceptions on back-to-back possessions to end his team's opportunity to climb back into the game. Manning figures to remain the starter next week against the Eagles, but this performance doesn't bode well for his ability to produce against an even tougher opponent.