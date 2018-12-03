Giants' Eli Manning: Confirmed as Week 14 starter
Coach Pat Shurmur confirmed Manning will get another start Week 14 at Washington, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Manning doesn't deserve much of the credit for Sunday's upset win over the Bears, as he completed just 19 of 35 passes for 170 yards (4.9 per attempt) with a touchdown and an interception. He'll nonetheless continue to get the nod under center, though the Giants may want to take a look at rookie fourth-round pick Kyle Lauletta before the end of the season, perhaps in Week 16 or 17.
