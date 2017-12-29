Giants' Eli Manning: Could play full game Sunday

Giants interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo said that his "hope" is that Manning will take every snap in Sunday's game against the Redskins, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Since it's ultimately up to Spagnuolo to decide if he wants to pull Manning from the contest at any point, it looks like the quarterback will see a full slate of snaps in the regular-season finale. With that in mind, rookie Davis Webb, who will be dress as the backup over Geno Smith for the first time this season, probably won't be in store for a cameo in his NFL debut, as some have speculated. Changes are afoot for the Giants in 2018 with the team naming Dave Gettleman its new general manager Wednesday and a head coach set to be hired soon after, so it's uncertain if Manning, who is under contract the next two seasons, will be retained as the starting quarterback. There's a chance Sunday's game could be Manning's last one at the Meadowlands.