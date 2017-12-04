Giants' Eli Manning: Could regain starting job
The Giants might turn back to Manning as their starting quarterback, following Monday's firing of former head coach Ben McAdoo and former general manager Jerry Reese, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The decision to bench Manning for Geno Smith was met with plenty of criticism, as it ended Manning's streak of 210 starts and may have been interpreted to be critical of the 36-year-old quarterback. While not the same player he was in his prime, Manning wasn't the team's only problem this season, while directing an injury-marred offense. The benching almost instantly led to retirement rumors, but Manning quickly responded by saying he plans to play in 2018. The Giants figure to bring in a new regime that's intent on finding a young franchise quarterback, but with Smith and 2017 third-round pick Davis Webb both unlikely to be that player, there's some argument to be made for turning back to Manning for the rest of the season. Such a move could also pave the way for Manning to stay on the roster next year, though he may not have any interest in serving as a stopgap while the team prepares a young quarterback to take his job.
More News
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Plans to play next year•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: May be considering retirement•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Slated for backup duty Sunday•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Benched for rest of regular season•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Stuggles in Thanksgiving loss•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Turnover-free in Week 11 win•
-
Count on Gordon, Smith, Lynch?
Heath Cummings looks into whether you can trust Alex Smith, Marshawn Lynch and Josh Gordon...
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...