Giants' Eli Manning: Expect lots of safe throws
Manning, who completed 17-of-23 passes Friday night, has a good chance to set a career-high in completion percentage this year under new coach Pat Shurmur who presided over Sam Bradford's record-setting 2016 (71.6%) as well as Case Keenum's 67.6 percent last season, the Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Manning's career high is 63.1 percent (2014), so it's not an especially high bar to clear. Having Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram and Odell Beckham around should also help, and Manning will be asked to move more and complete passes from outside the pocket. Manning's ceiling is probably capped by his lacked of rushing ability and middling accuracy, but this is the best system and personnel he's had in his entire career.
