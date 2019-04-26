Giants' Eli Manning: Expected to start over Jones

General manager Dave Gettleman expects Manning to retain the starting job in 2019, ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan reports. "The goal is for Eli to be our quarterback," Gettleman said. "Maybe we're going to be the Green Bay model, where [Aaron] Rodgers sat for three years. Who knows?"

The Giants could've freed up $17 million in cap space if they'd released Manning before March 18, but they instead kept him on the roster and then drafted Daniel Jones at No. 6 overall Thursday night. While he's still a strong favorite for the Week 1 start, Manning probably won't keep the job for long if he struggles or the the team falls out of playoff contention. Given the current state of the New York defense, it's hard to see how the team can remain competitive with anything less than a Herculean effort from star running back Saquon Barkley.