Giants' Eli Manning: Expected to start Week 17
Interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo said Manning will start against Washington in Week 17.
Manning finished Sunday's dreadful showing against Arizona 27-of-45 for 263 yards and two interceptions in the embarrassing shutout loss. The Giants have nothing to play for and rookie third-round pick Davis Webb could use the evaluation reps, but as of Sunday the team is saying it will be Manning to start against Washington. Spagnuolo's statement is far from binding, however, and ownership could weigh in to change his view on the matter prior to next week's game. For now, though, Manning appears more likely to start than not.
