Giants' Eli Manning: Expected to stay with Giants

Coach Pat Shurmur said Manning will stay with the Giants for 2019, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Shurmur strongly hinted at another season with Manning as the starting quarterback, even noting that he believes the 38-year-old has multiple years remaining in his career. This doesn't mean the Giants will pass on the opportunity to select a QB early in the 2019 NFL Draft, but it does suggest Manning will be under center for Week 1. Shurmur implied that a poor offensive line was largely to blame for the team's struggles on offense in 2018. With Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram all under contract, the Giants have no shortage of talent at the skill positions.