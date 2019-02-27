Giants' Eli Manning: Expected to stay with New York
Coach Pat Shurmur said Wednesday that Manning will remain with the Giants for the 2019 season, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Shurmur strongly hinted at another season with Manning as the starting quarterback, going as far to say that he believes the 38-year-old has multiple years remaining in his career, per Vacchiano. This doesn't mean the Giants will pass on the opportunity to select a quarterback early in the 2019 NFL Draft, but it at least suggests Manning will be under center for Week 1. Shurmur implied that a poor offensive line was largely to blame for the team's offensive struggles in 2018. With Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram all under contract, the Giants have no shortage of talent at the skill positions.
