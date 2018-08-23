Giants' Eli Manning: Extensive snap count expected Friday

Manning may play at least a half during Friday's preseason game against the Jets, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

As is tradition for many teams, the Giants will utilize the first-team offense for a large portion of their third preseason game, but the skill positions won't be fully stocked for Manning. Saquon Barkley has been tending to a left hamstring injury the last two weeks and isn't expected to play. Meanwhile, Manning's other top offensive weapon, Odell Beckham, has been taking it easy this month after last year's ankle woes and also may not suit up Friday. Manning will thus get extensive work with pass catchers like Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram.