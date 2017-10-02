Giants' Eli Manning: Fires for pair of scores
Manning completed 30 of 49 passes for 288 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 25-23 loss to the Buccaneers. He also rushed for 22 yards and another score on three carries.
After a slow start, Manning kickstarted the Giants with a rare 14-yard scoring scamper, his first touchdown on the ground since 2014. He also hooked up with Wayne Gallman and Rhett Ellison on scoring throws of four and two yards, respectively, and had to endure several temporary exits on the part of top target Odell Beckham throughout the game due to finger and ankle issues. He encouragingly spread the ball around, finding Evan Engram and Brandon Marshall on six occasions apiece and connecting with Sterling Shepard for five receptions as well. Although the Giants remain winless, Manning has been much better in the last pair of contests as opposed to the first two, throwing for 654 yards and generating a 5:2 TD:INT ratio over that span. He'll look to lead the Giants to their first win when they take on the Chargers in Week 5.
