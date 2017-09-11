Giants' Eli Manning: Flounders on Sunday Night Football

Manning completed 29 of 38 passes for 220 yards and one interception in Sunday's 19-3 victory over the Giants.

The entire Giants offense struggled in the absence of Odell Beckham (ankle), with Manning unable to do much even against an inexperienced group of Cowboys corners. The main issue seemed to be the deficiencies of the offensive line, as Manning was constantly under pressure and had no running game to help open up passing lanes. While Beckham's impending return should help Manning move the ball easier, the Giants' blocking up front is clearly a problem and could be a liability moving forward.