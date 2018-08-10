Giants' Eli Manning: Gets two drives in preseason opener
Manning played the first two drives of Thursday's preseason opener against the Browns. He completed four of seven passes for 26 yards without a touchdown or interception in the 20-10 loss.
Manning led New York to a field goal on the game's first drive, though a 39-yard run by rookie Saquon Barkley accounted for most of the team's yardage on that possession. The veteran quarterback was sacked on his final snap, but there was no sign of injury on the play and he was scheduled to come out after two drives regardless. It's tough to make many judgements about Manning based on this performance considering premier receiving option Odell Beckham sat this one out.
