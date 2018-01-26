Giants' Eli Manning: Gets vote of confidence

Head coach Pat Shurmer expressed confidence in Manning on Friday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports. "I think he's got years left," Shurmer said. "How much? I don't know. But I think he has time left and I look forward to working with him."

In addition to good vibes from the new head honcho, Manning was given a vote of confidence from another person in the Giants hierarchy, general manager Dave Gettleman, who said the quarterback has "plenty of arm talent and can win games." The comments come on the heels of a dismal campaign in which Manning's 210-start streak in the regular season came to an end, but his 80.4 quarterback rating was only his second-lowest since 2008, which may be on the mind of Giants brass. No matter, the Giants hold the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft and are expected to address the QB room at some point, likely due to Manning's age (37), at the very least.