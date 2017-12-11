Giants' Eli Manning: Getting another start

Manning will get another start in Week 15 against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

While the Giants may still decide to take a look at Davis Webb before the end of the season, it apparently won't happen this week. Manning didn't exactly make the best case for himself in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Cowboys, completing 31 of 46 passes for only 228 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. In his defense, the Giants committed a number of ugly drops when the game was still competitive, while both interceptions occurred late in the fourth quarter in desperation mode.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop