Giants' Eli Manning: Getting another start

Manning will get another start in Week 15 against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

While the Giants may still decide to take a look at Davis Webb before the end of the season, it apparently won't happen this week. Manning didn't exactly make the best case for himself in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Cowboys, completing 31 of 46 passes for only 228 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. In his defense, the Giants committed a number of ugly drops when the game was still competitive, while both interceptions occurred late in the fourth quarter in desperation mode.