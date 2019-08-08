Giants' Eli Manning: Getting start Thursday
Manning is expected to start Thursday's preseason contest against the Jets, Art Stapleton of NJ.com reports.
In such a scenario, Manning will take the first series or two before handing off the offense to rookie first-rounder Daniel Jones. The order of appearance is no surprise considering Manning has handled all first-team reps to this point in training camp. While he's also slated to begin the regular season as the No. 1 QB, he'd be in danger of losing the job if his performance resembles that of recent seasons or if the team isn't in the playoff chase.
