Giants' Eli Manning: Guides G-Men to upset in Denver

Manning completed 11 of 19 pass attempts for 128 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 23-10 victory over the Broncos.

It was an impressive yet odd night for Manning, who was playing in his first game without any of Odell Beckham (ankle), Brandon Marshall (ankle) or Sterling Shepard (ankle). Not only was he able to pull off the stunning upset on the road against one of the better defensive units in the league, but Manning did it while only completing two passes to wide receivers. However, even if his passing volume rises back to normal levels once Shepard reinserts himself back into the lineup, Manning's fantasy upside figures to remain limited going forward as the Giants look to lean on their strong defense and emerging run game in the absence of effective pass catchers. He'll particularly be hard to trust in Week 7 when Seattle comes to town.