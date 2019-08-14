Giants' Eli Manning: Has support from up top

Giants owner John Mara hopes Manning will play well enough to keep Daniel Jones off the field all season, Art Stapleton of NJ.com reports. "I hope Eli has a great year and Daniel never sees the field." Mara said. "But again, at the end of the day, that's going to be a decision by the head coach as to when, or if, Daniel winds up playing this year."

Team leadership seems to be on the same page about giving Jones a redshirt year, though Mara acknowledges the possibility it won't actually play out that way. The rookie was sharp in the preseason opener, completing each of his five passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. Manning remains on track for the Week 1 start, but his leash will be shorter if Jones continues to thrive in exhibitions. Meanwhile, the Giants have a clear weakness at wide receiver, with Corey Coleman (knee) out for the season and Golden Tate suspended for Weeks 1-4. Cody Latimer and Bennie Fowler lead a large group of players competing for snaps behind Sterling Shepard.