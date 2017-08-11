Giants' Eli Manning: Having a good camp
Manning's having a good camp so far, completing a high percentage of his passes in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, the Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Apparently Manning is finally picking up coach Ben McAdoo's complicated West Coast offense, now that the two are in their fourth season together (McAdoo was the offensive coordinator for two years before getting the head coaching job.) We wouldn't read too much into this, but Manning should at least have better weapons this year with Brandon Marshall and tight end Evan Engram now in the fold.
