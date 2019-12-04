Giants' Eli Manning: Headed for Week 14 start
Manning is in line to replace an injured Daniel Jones (ankle) as the starting quarterback for Monday's game in Philadelphia, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.
Jones played through the injury during Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Packers, but he's expected to miss at least one game after an MRI revealed a high-ankle sprain (said to be of moderate severity). Manning thus figures to make his first start since Week 2, leading an offense that may or may not have Golden Tate (concussion), Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) in the lineup.
