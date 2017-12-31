Giants' Eli Manning: Held in check by Redskins

Manning completed 10 of 28 pass attempts for 132 yards, one touchdown and on interception during Sunday's 18-10 win over the Redskins.

Manning averaged a paltry 4.7 yards per attempt and completed just 36 percent of his passes, but opportunistic touchdowns on the first two drives were enough to earn a win in the finale. The veteran certainly didn't benefit from numerous injuries to the skill positions and poor offensive line play this season, but he finished with his lowest yardage total since 2008 and his lowest touchdown output in any full season in his NFL career. Manning has two years left on his current contract, but the organization's actions earlier this season -- and comments from the player himself -- have led to speculation that he could soon be on the way out. Even if a mid-season regime change could keep him around next year, it is clear that Manning's time as the Giants' option under center is nearly up.