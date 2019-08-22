Giants' Eli Manning: In line for brief appearance

Manning is expected to play one or two drives in Thursday's preseason game against the Bengals, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Daniel Jones will play the remainder of the first half, with Alex Tanney and Kyle Lauletta taking snaps after the break. Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram, Sterling Shepard (thumb) and Golden Tate (suspension, concussion) are candidates to be held out, but all besides Tate should be back for Week 1 against Dallas.