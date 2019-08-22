Giants' Eli Manning: In line for brief appearance
Manning is expected to play one or two drives in Thursday's preseason game against the Bengals, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Daniel Jones will play the remainder of the first half, with Alex Tanney and Kyle Lauletta taking snaps after the break. Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram, Sterling Shepard (thumb) and Golden Tate (suspension, concussion) are candidates to be held out, but all besides Tate should be back for Week 1 against Dallas.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...
-
QB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold have improved their status since his last...
-
TE Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Hunter Henry and Darren Waller have improved their status since his last...
-
RB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Chris Carson and Austin Ekeler have improved their status since his last...