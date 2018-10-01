Giants' Eli Manning: Inefficient performance

Manning dink and dunked his way to 255 yards and a touchdown on 41 attempts (6.2 YPA) against the Saints. He didn't throw an interception but took three sacks.

Manning completed 76 percent of his passes, but everything was underneath, and the team's longest pass play was a 27-yard catch and run by Odell Beckham. The schedule doesn't get any easier with the Giants traveling to face the Panthers next week.