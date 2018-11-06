Giants' Eli Manning: Keeps starting job for Week 10

Coach Pat Shurmur confirmed Manning would retain the starting quarterback job for Monday's game against the 49ers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

In light of Manning's poor play through the Giants' first eight games, Shurmur could've made a change behind center coming out of a Week 9 bye, but any plans on that front likely went out the window after rookie fourth-round pick Kyle Lauletta was arrested Oct. 30 for three offenses in a traffic incident. Shurmur relayed Tuesday that Lauletta wouldn't be suspended by the team following the arrest, but the misstep will be enough for Manning to get at least one more start. Shurmur wouldn't commit to Manning starting for the remainder of the season, according to Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com, so the veteran signal-caller will need to step up his performance if he's to earn future opportunities beyond Week 10. Manning returns to action with a favorable matchup against a non-contending San Francisco squad short on secondary talent, but his struggles to evade the pass rush along with the poor downfield accuracy he's displayed thus far could continue to hinder his effectiveness.