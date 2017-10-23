Giants' Eli Manning: Kept in check Sunday

Manning completed 19 of 39 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to Seattle.

Facing an elite defense with his three primary pass-catching weapons out, Manning did about as well as could be expected. He was only sacked once and wasn't intercepted, but the 36-year-old did lose a key fumble in the fourth quarter that led to a Seattle touchdown. Hopefully a Week 8 bye and the return of Sterling Shephard from an ankle injury in Week 9 will help ease Manning's woes, but fantasy owners should not be looking for much production here.