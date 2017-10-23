Giants' Eli Manning: Kept in check Sunday
Manning completed 19 of 39 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to Seattle.
Facing an elite defense with his three primary pass-catching weapons out, Manning did about as well as could be expected. He was only sacked once and wasn't intercepted, but the 36-year-old did lose a key fumble in the fourth quarter that led to a Seattle touchdown. Hopefully a Week 8 bye and the return of Sterling Shephard from an ankle injury in Week 9 will help ease Manning's woes, but fantasy owners should not be looking for much production here.
More News
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Guides G-men to upset in Denver•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Sent in for X-rays after game•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Racks up 225 passing yards•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Fires for pair of scores•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Throws three touchdown passes in comeback attempt•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Punished in losing effort•
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...