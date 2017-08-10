Giants' Eli Manning: Likely missing Friday's game
Manning is unlikely to play in Friday's preseason contest against the Steelers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Manning and Odell Beckham are expected to be held out of the Giants' first outing of exhibition season, delaying the first in-game action for the first-team offense. With Manning likely resigned to clipboard duty, head coach Ben McAdoo will be rolling with Josh Johnson or Geno Smith as the starting QB on Friday. The breakdown of possessions remains to be seen, but rookie Davis Webb may also get a piece of the action.
