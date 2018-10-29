Giants' Eli Manning: Likely to keep job
Coach Pat Shurmur said he hasn't talked to the front office about Manning and the quarterback situation, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Manning's continued struggles have led to whispers about Kyle Lauletta or even Alex Tanney getting a look at some point this season, but there isn't much reason to think it will happen when the team comes out of a Week 8 bye. Lauletta is a rookie fourth-round pick from an FCS program, while Tanney is a 30-year-old journeyman with 14 career pass attempts to his name. The likely plan is to stick with Manning for now and prepare to draft a quarterback early next year, though it makes more sense to give Lauletta a chance in a game if he looks comfortable in practice later this season. The team has been keeping Tanney active as the No. 2 quarterback on Sundays.
