Giants' Eli Manning: Likely to rest Friday
Manning remained on the field for extra work prior to Friday's preseason game against the Lions, which Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com views as a good indication that the QB won't play in the contest.
The same applies to wideout Odell Beckham, with the duo likely to see some run next Friday against the Jets. With Manning expected to rest, Davis Webb figures to see extended action against Detroit.
